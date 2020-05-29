Shyam K Naidu arrested for ‘raping’ film artist in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police on May 28th night, arrested noted Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu for allegedly raping a film artist after promising to marry her in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, the artist approached SR Nagar police station alleging that Shyam Naidu had sexually exploited her under the pretext of marriage.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of rape and cheating against Shyam.

Shyam is the brother of award-winning cinematographer Chota K Naidu’s brother and cousin of Tollywood star Sundeep Kishan.

The artist informed the police that she was in a relationship with Shyam for the last few years and he had promised to marry her.

But when she asked him for marriage, he delayed it giving different excuses. Shyam is likely to be produced before the court on Thursday.

Source: NewsMeter

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.