Siasat computer center organises online job oriented courses

Hyderabad: Siasat computer center has started the online classes for the job-oriented courses for the educated unemployed youth at the Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall career guidance center located opposite to the Siasat office.

Interested candidates can avail the courses and admissions will be based on first come basis.

Before lockdown, every month many students and unemployed youth have done courses from the career guidance center and found a job in Hyderabad or overseas.

For more information, one can contact Siasat office or call at numbers 939876978, 9652813994.