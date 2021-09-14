Siasat Daily to organise a seminar on ‘Mindful Parenting’

Hyderabad: The role of a parent in today’s generation is the most important job one will ever have. Parents of today are busier than ever. They spend time earning money which they hope will fulfill their child’s wishes but they forget to live with their children.

The Siasat Daily will be organising a seminar on “Mindful Parenting” where a parent, a teacher, or any individual who wishes to learn how to take care of children has an opportunity to learn through this form of engagement. We are conducting offline and online seminars so that those who cannot attend the seminar in person can do so via online platforms.

The seminar will be held on Thursday i.e 16th September 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The offline session will be held at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall in Siasat premises at JN Road, Abids, Hyderabad.

The online session can be accessed at The Siasat Daily’s official website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and Zoom.

Meeting ID: 942 1066 6715

Passcode: 581479

The founder and director of Talent Empowerment Solutions (TES) Mr. Barkatullah Khan who is also a student of erstwhile President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is an ITA USA Certified Master Trainer and the main host of the seminar on “Mindful Parenting”.

“ ‘PARENTING’ isn’t about raising a child; it’s about raising a parent!”

The seminar is going to teach individuals to strike a balance between work and parenthood which will make it easy for one to understand children’s feelings. Additionally, below are some points which will be discussed in the seminar:

Make Time for Family

Find a Family Hobby

Make dropping kids at school fun

Don’t overburden your child

Make the most out of dinner time

Have a No Electronics Day a month