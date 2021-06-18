Siasat, Faiz-e-Aam install inhalation therapy kits at various localities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust have installed inhalation therapy kits at various localities in Hyderabad for the benefit of the people.

These inhalation therapy kits help people in getting rids of infections in the throat and nose. Currently, these kits have been installed at Santosh Nagar, Musheerabad, Yakutpura and Karwan.

These kits are being installed in localities where poor people reside so that they can use it to get rid of infections. Both men and women can avail the facility.

Many people who were struggling with cold, headache, sinus etc., got relief. Daily more than 500 people are availing the benefit at each center.

The kit has been developed by Dr. M.A. Waheed, former director of Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine and member of Board of Governors, Central Council of Indian Medicine.

The doctor had said that 4 tsp of kalonji, 4 tsp of methi dana, 10-15 cloves, 10-15 black peppercorns, a small bunch of mint leaves, 50-100 grams of ginger, a small piece of dalchini, adrak around 50 grams and podina leaves can be boiled in one liter of water and this can be had as a decoction. In steam therapy, the same ingredients are used along with Unani medicine Triyak E Azam.