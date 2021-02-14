Siasat initiative: 3.5 lakh spent to set up tailoring, computer center in Osman Nagar

Hyderabad: “Strong will and courage can lead to success,” said the Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust officials in their address on the eve of setting up tailoring and computer centres in Osman Nagar and Shaheen Nagar.

Osman Nagar was the worst affected area of Hyderabad history’s worst flood.

The people of Osman Nagar lost everything in the flood. The Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust launched a number of initiatives to help these affected peoples to start their lives with skills to enable them to earn their livelihood.

The plan for the current initiative was presented by Dr Mateen Al Jabbar for tailoring and computer centres in Osman Nagar which would enable the boy and girl students and women to learn skills to sustain their lives.

Around Rs.3.5 lakh spent for setting up of these centres. The role of Faiz-e-Aam Trustee Dr Makhdoom Mohiuddin was noteworthy in this regard as he took a keen interest in the initiative.

Faiz-e-Aam Trust Secretary, Iftikhar Hussain, Siasat Urdu Newspaper’s Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Dr Mohiuddin, Rizwan Haider and Syed Haider and members of Siasat Millat Fund Shaik Akram and Mohammed Mukaram were present on the occasion.

It is to be noted that the TRS Corporate Mohammed Mazher has provided the building to set up these centres for free. Presently, the centres would have 5 sewing machines and 5 computers.

These centers shall have the experienced instructers whose salaries would be paid by Siasat Millaat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam trust for one year.

These centres shall have facilities shall also provide coaching for English speaking and Para Medical courses.