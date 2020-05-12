Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 12th May 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
-
14-year-old schoolgirl burnt alive
-
TS reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, all from GHMC limits
-
Cop who questioned Arnab Goswami tests positive for COVID-19: salve
-
Nirav Modi’s extradition trial begins in London
-
Fired from job, employee rams Volvo truck into boss’ Ferrari
-
Muslims in Jammu step up to help Hindu neighbours
-
He was our guardian angel: Villagers name locality after Irrfan
-
Sania Mirza first Indian to win Fed Cup Heart Award
-
Hyderabad: Three injured in stabbing at Hafiz Baba Nagar
-
Saudi Aramco cuts fuel prices