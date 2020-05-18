Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Home / Videos / Siasat Ki Khabrein /
Siasat ki khabrein 18th May 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
-
Permitted, prohibited activities in Red, Orange, Green zones
-
Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan distributes food packets to migrant workers
-
Leopard in Hyderabad: Police mulls over tasking Shafat Ali Khan
-
TS Cabinet to meet on Monday to decide new lockdown strategy
-
Hyderabad: Corona positive customer visits bank; staff screened
-
‘Ek purani chappal de do’, migrants plead as their feet bleed
-
Harbhajan, Yuvraj condemn Afridi’s remarks on PM
-
Businessman attempts suicide near TS CM’s residence
-
Beware of Cyber fraudsters amidst COVID-19 lockdown
-
Telangana reports 42 fresh cases of COVID-19