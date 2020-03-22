Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 22nd Mar 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
Petrol bomb hurled at barricades near Shaheen Bagh protest site
COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ returns
COVID-19 awareness campaign launched in Hyderabad
Hyderabadi girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted
Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll crosses 12700
Nationwide Janta curfew begins
Coronavirus: UAE stops distribution of print publications
Coronavirus: Actress Sara Ali Khan shares tip to boost immunity
Hyderabad loses shine to coronavirus; Old City retains its charm
How to ward off the threat of coronavirus – Islamic way