Siasat ki khabrein 28th Apr 2020
106-year-old who survived Spanish Flu now beats COVID-19 too
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 29,435
Indian Consulate in Dubai reopens these passport service centers
Emrati Princess voices rare support for Chinese Muslims
Namaz at Grand Mosque: Worshippers adhere to physical distancing
US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
‘By April 28, 21 districts will be declared COVID-19 free: KCR
Mysterious blood clots are COVID-19’s latest lethal surprise
Kanika Kapoor to donate plasma for treating corona-patients
Coronavirus can’t be eliminated, we have to live with it:AP CM