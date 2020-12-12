Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam help the flood-affected businesses

Hyderabad: In a bid to rescue flood victims to get back into business in the aftermath of Hyderabad floods, the Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam on Thursday came forward to help those who lost employment.

In an event held at Minhaj Ul Quran Nobel High School, goods related to the respective businesses–including a sewing machine, xerox machine, printer, AC technician kit, welding kit, etc. were handed over to people. 8 new bicycles and 3 repaired motorcycles were also handed over by the organisers.

The affected businesses in the floods are from Chandrayangutta-Al Jubail colony, Hashamabad, Kabeer Nagar, Ahmed colony, etc.

Earlier Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam distributed ration kits, household equipment, and other necessities. now they are trying to put them in business to make them stand on their feet.

As part of their employment, they are being handed over a lot of goods according to their respective businesses.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Iftekhar Hussain, Secretary, Faiz-e-Aam said, “If the donors and well-wishers did not help us, we would not be able to help the affected businesses today. Many donated from Hyderabad and outside Hyderabad.”

Dr. Maqdoom noted: “No matter what happened, start a new life whatever is given is a fraction it is very small for you but each thing is multiplied by your good feelings and desires and you can increase it as much as you can. We will try our best and if we can, we will be at your service.”

Mohammed Azhar Ullah Baig, a tailor at Al Jubail colony, “My shop was damaged due to flood. We endured at least Rs.3 lakh loss. I thank Siasat Millat fund and Faiz-e-Aam who came forward and helped me”.

Faiz e Aam trustee Iftekhar Hussain, Siasat Managing Editor Zaheer Uddin Ali Khan, Syed Hyder Ali, Ali Hyder Amer, Dr. Maqdoom Mohiuddin, Justice Judge Ismail, and others also were present at this event.