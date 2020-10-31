Siasat Millat Fund, Faiz-e-Aam Trust distributes relief kits in Rasool Pura

Hyderabad: Reviewing the aftermath of Hyderabad floods , the Siasat Millat Fund in collaboration with the Faiz-e-Aam have come forward to the rescue of the flood victims’ ones again.

Both the Non Governmental Organizations, have distributed utensils, clothes, and ration to the residents of Rasool Pura, on Wednesday. The two NGO’s have put in these collaborative efforts to help these people who are inundated in waters from almost 50 days.

With no more rains being reported, life in the city is returning back to normalcy. Rain water (and slush, and garbage which entered homes) has also come down in severely affected areas like Al Jubail Colony, Hashamabad, Gaganpahad, Hafeez Babanagar, Osman Nagar and Omer Colony.