Siasat Millat Fund inspires young Meher to set up I-Meher foundation

Hyderabad: It is rightly said that ‘Dad is the daughter’s first love and hero’, especially in case of Meher Unnisa who became a philanthropist to fulfill her father’s vision of uplifting the poor sections of the society but “nothing was possible without my husband Imtiaz Pasha and my In Law’s support”, said Meher with teary eyes.

Belonging to a weaker economic background was not an excuse for the girl who dreamed big. Meher who went through bad financial losses after her father’s accident became the backbone of her family, the lady after returning from school would help her mother with the stitching and tuitions.

After being awarded ‘the best student’ in one the organized English learning camps by the Siasat Millat Fund everything for the lady changed. “On requesting Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan for a change in college to MS Creative I got to study Bi PC after which I got state rank for the BUMS, following which everything changed.”

After which the girl received a proposal of a guy who worked in Australia, “Probably my good rank and love for the social work had bought me a good proposal and a husband who have constantly been supportive for both my family and my dreams.”Now the lady lives with her husband in Melbourne, Australia and aids the poor from there.

We have always seen instances when the in Laws are suppressive but surely it was not in case of Mehek as she said that everything she is today is also because of the supportive, loving and caring in-laws she have, “I got a family who always loved me, respected my dreams and trusted me on my every step, especially my father-in-law,” she said.

I- Meher Foundation

The I-Meher Foundation is a government registered on governmental organization which rendered a helping hands especially during the lockdown and Hyderabad floods and even before.

Imtiaz Pasha, Founder of the organisation

The organization works to provide a wide variety of Economic aids from providing educational aids, to health care, to that of food distribution, and development of the society.

The organization works under the slogan ‘Be inspired and Be inspiring’. Speaking about the slogan the founder, Meher said that the Siasat Millat Fund and its social works has inspired us to begin the social work.

Reviewing the aftermath of Hyderabad floods the organization has distributed food packets, ration and essentials to the different flood hit areas and during the imposed COVID lockdown they have conducted several medical camps in different parts of the city as well.