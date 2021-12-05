Siasat, Millat Fund to organise Du-ba-DU matrimonial program on Dec 5

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund are set to organize a 109th Du Ba Du matrimonial alliance program on December 5 from 10 am to 4 pm at Regal Convention Opposite Mughal Engineering College, Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta.

Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad, the coordinator of the program said all the arrangements have been in place to successfully conduct the program. He added that different counters have been set up according to the men and women educational qualifications such as medicine, engineering, B.Ed, Post- Graduates, Graduates, Inter, SSC, Hafiz-e-Quran, Aalims besides proposals of second marriages, late marriages, and physically handicapped as well.

The registration fee is Rs.250. At the time of registration, the photo and the bio-data of the boy/girl have to be provided. Apart from it, the parents and guardians should carry extra copies of photos and bio-data of their children for further interaction.

Further, he said covid-19 norms have to be strictly followed i.e wearing masks and use of hands sanitizers.

Those who register on https://www.siasatmatri.com/ and take membership on the spot will get a 10 percent discount.

For more information, one can contact cell phone number 9848004353 or 9391160364.