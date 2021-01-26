Siasat, Millat Fund to organize Du-ba-Du on Jan 31

Hyderabad: To facilitate Matrimonial alliance between Muslim boys and girls and to ease out the difficulties of their parents, Siasat and Millat Fund have started the “Du ba Du” (face to face) program which has crossed its 100 mark. But due to Corona Pandemic, the program had to be postponed. In view of the parents’ difficulties, it is decided to re-start this popular program once again. The next program shall be held at the city level on Sunday, January 31, 2021, from 10 am to 4 pm at Kishan Garden, DRDLRoad Chandrayangutta, Hyd.

As usual, the program will continue throughout the day. The participants are required to use masks and sanitizers.

The parents can view bio-data and pictures of the prospective boys and girls through the computer. This program will have an online registration facility too to enable them to select prospective brides/grooms through the computer.

The program will be telecasted at city, country and international level and can be watched on Siasat TV, it’s Facebook, Skype and You Tube channels.

The parents are requested to bring extra copies of bio-data and pictures to help them in their interaction with the prospective parties.

For further details contact the Program Coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad: 9391160364