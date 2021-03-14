Siasat, Millat Fund to organize Du-ba-Du today

Hyderabad: Siasat in collaboration with Millat Fund is going to organize “Du ba Du” (face to face) matrimonial program today at Royal Garden, Opposite Asif Nagar Petrol Pump from 10 am to 4 pm.

It will be chaired by the Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zahid Ali Khan. The chief guests of the program will be Sa’eed Bin Mohammed Al Qaee’ti and Faisal Bin Al Qaee’ti the proprietors of Regency Gardens.

At the venue of the programs, the volunteers will help the parents in exchanging bio-data of their boys and girls.

The dedicated counters will be set up for alliance seekers whose educational qualification is SSC, Intermediate, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Com, M.Sc, MBBS, BDS, MD, B.Pharma, Graduate, Post Graduates, Technical education. Special counters will be arranged for second marriage, physically challenged, and late marriages.

Interested parents are request to carry photographs and bio-datas of their boys/girls.

A computer section at the venue will be set up where parents can view bio-datas and photographs of boys and girls.

Apart from it, projector screen will display the bio-datas and pictures of boys.

The program will be live telecasted on YouTube, Facebook, and Siasat TV.

For further information, contact the program coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad on cellphone numbers 9391160364 or 9848004353.