Hyderabad: Afzalgunj Police Station handed over four dead bodies to the News Editor of Siasat Amer Ali Khan for their burial.

Applications were also received for the burial of dead bodies from different police stations.

A total of 10 bodies were received which were buried at Thar Thare Shah graveyard in Secunderabad under the supervision of Syed Abdul Mannan, Muhammad Abdul Jaleel, Muhammad Jaffar and Samiullah Khan.