Siasat’s Millat Fund organizes 104th Du-ba-Du program today

Hyderabad: Millat fund of Siasat Urdu Daily in collaboration with Lalaguda Old Boys Association will hold 104th Dubadu Program from 10 am to 4 pm at Nafees Function Hall, Lalapet, Maula Ali Road.

Mr. Zahed Ali Khan Editor of Siasat Daily will preside over the function whereas Mufti Sadat Hussaini, Chief Advisor, Lalaguda Old Boys Association will be the chief guest. Mr. Muhammed Basheeruddin proprietor Nafees Function Hall, Lalaguda and Mr. Muhammed Iqbal, proprietor New India Function Hall, Maula Ali will be the guests of honour.