Siasat’s role in combating COVID: How doctors’ videos helping people

Hyderabad: Due to coronavirus pandemic, people in the entire world are facing challenges. Healthcare professionals are trying their best not only in saving lives but also to contain the spreading of the virus.

In this difficult time, many organizations are also playing their roles in combating COVID-19.

Siasat’s role in combating COVID-19

As a responsible newspaper, Siasat is also engaging itself in the fight against the deadly disease by arranging videos of reputed doctors from all over the world.

In the videos, the doctors including Dr. Vijay Yeldandi, Dr. Mohammed Jameel, Dr. Mohiuddin, Dr. Maqdoom Mohiuddin, Dr. Mohammed Faisal and others shared different precautionary measures against coronavirus. They also gave tips to stay safe during the pandemic times.

Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin, who is working as an Anesthesiologist in a reputed hospital in Riyadh, was infected with COVID-19. He shared his experience with the viewers of video series prepared by Siasat News and Faiz-e-Aam Trust.

Busting myths

As these videos are removing myths associated with COVID-19, people started consulting doctors once they start feeling symptoms of the disease.

It was the need of the hour to bust the myths as the virus can be defeated only if people gain awareness and start reporting symptoms.

Netizens’ applauds Siasat’s efforts

Netizens applauded the efforts of Siasat in creating awareness among people. The videos garnered more than three lakh views on YouTube and millions of views on other social media.

One of them wrote, ” Superb. Informative video”

Another person wrote, ” Thank you sir tips batana ka liya”.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India crossed nine-lakh mark and the death toll reached 23727.

Maharashtra remained the worst affected State in India. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 2,67,665, including 1,49,007 recovered cases, 10,695 deaths and 1,07,665 active cases.

Telangana State ‘s total COVID-19 cases now stand at 37,745, including 12,531 active cases and 24,840 recoveries. The deadly virus has so far claimed 375 lives in the State.