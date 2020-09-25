Sick of false promises, woman without hands says, ‘leave me alone’

Hyderabad: Ratna Kumari is handicapped by birth. Denied relief by the government, she has resorted to begging. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sab ka saath sab ka vikas’, chief minister KCR’s Aasra pension scheme, all have proved unaccomplished dreams for her.

Ratna Kumari begs at Nampally, on Gandhi Bhavan to Telangana BJP headquarter office stretch. She is so fed up with the hollow claims of sympathisers that she was not even ready to talk to the Siasat correspondent. She said media has always made fun of her but never helped. Her story has been published in newspapers and broadcast on television channels for the past 10 years but no government or nor any organisation came forward to help her. Hence she wants to leave her alone. Every time her hopes have been shattered. Hence she resorted to begging.

Ratna Kumari told that she is all alone, still she has no complaints with life. She has no hand. She was born like that only. She eats food and drinks water and tea with her legs. She says she doesn’t want anything. Whatever days of life have been left she would like spend them on roads. People make false promises to her but never return, she rued.

Ratna Kumari is eligible for three schemes of state government but no public representative, government missionary nor NGO took initiative and helped her in this regard.

Source: Siasat news