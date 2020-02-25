Siddaramaiah blames Kapil Mishra for Delhi arson

A+ A-

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday blamed BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the raging violence in North-East Delhi, which has claimed 10 lives so far besides injuring 180 others.

“Triggering point of the #DelhiViolence seems to be the inciting speech of @BJP4India leader @KapilMishra-IND. This (speech) qualifies for a sedition case as it was aimed at disturbing national peace and security. Police have to arrest him and bring normalcy in Delhi,” tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Terming the grave situation in the national capital as distressing, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said that Delhi was burning as a result of ulterior motives of the divisive forces within the country,

“Police have completely failed in their responsibility. People have to remain calm and promote peace in the area for their own benefit,” Siddaramaiah said in another tweet.

Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah @HMOIndia, the opposition leader said the former should issue strict order to the police to act in nation’s interest and not in the interest of a few people.

“As Gandhiji said, an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Peace and harmony should be our moto,” added Siddaramaiah.

The state BJP, however, accused the Congress of instigating the arson in Dehli.

“Handiwork of @INCIndia against the #CAA (Citizen Amendment Act). JNU violence against ABVP students. Stone throwing at Jamia Millia Islamia on the police, firing in the presence of the police, planned riots across the country and killing of police personnel. Congress will go to any extent to destabilise the nation,” the ruling party said in a tweet.