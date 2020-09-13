Siddaramaiah warns BSY: Cannot hide failures behind drug case

Bengaluru, Sep 13 : Karanataka’s Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday asserted that linking politicians to a case based on a photo with the accused was an unhealthy trend.

Speaking to reporters after releasing a booklet ‘Farmers Security, Country’s Security’ authored by Justice Nagmohan Das, he added that there was no way to know the history of everyone participating in random ceremonies.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has to realise that he cannot cover up his government’s failures behind this (drug mafia). He will have to answer for the failures as the opposition party will surely make him answer during the forthcoming Legislature session that will commence from September 21,” the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

He assured that the opposition party would fully cooperate to make the state free of drugs. “Drugs are a big menace, we all know it. It needs to be dealt with an iron hand. That being said, the opposition cannot allow the ruling party to hide behind this,” he added.

Responding to a question, Siddaramaiah contended that the Congress party will not protect anyone who has violated the law or indulged in anti-national activities.

“What is happening in the case of our MLA (former minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan) is that he has become a favorite punching bag for the BJP. That cannot be allowed,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.