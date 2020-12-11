Siddharth Gupta on his weight loss journey during lockdown

Mumbai, Dec 11 : Actor-model Siddharth Gupta says getting lean during the lockdown was difficult, and is glad that he managed to do it in 15 days.

Siddharth appears in the music video of the new B. Praak song, Besharam Bewaffa. He had to get lean for the video.

“To prepare for this character, I had a clear set of instructions from the director. They had referenced that he was mysterious and one who was not a try-hard but effortlessly handsome and had a certain irresistibility to himself,” Siddharth said.

“So to prepare physically for the role, I was instructed to lose a lot around seven to eight kilos, and get lean which was difficult in the lockdown since all the gyms were closed but I did it in 15 days,” he added.

Talking about the process, Siddharth said: “I was on a strict diet and worked out twice a day. I would run up and down 20 floors stairs five times in one session to build back all the muscles that I lost while doing the cardio I used to go to a nearby garden and do muscle-building exercises.

“Also, I am a natural bodybuilder and don’t take any supplements, so it was a huge task for me, but since the results were so beautiful I think it was all worth it. I indulged into a lot of cardio,” he added.

The song Besharam Bewaffa is a big hit like all of B. Praak’s tracks. Siddharth appears in the video with Gautam Gulati and Divya Khosla Kumar. His last music video was Vaaste in which he featured with singer Dhvani Bhanushai.

Sidhharth has acted in the 2014 film, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, hosted the show MTV Jhand Hogi Sabki, and also featured in the web series named Ragini MMS: Returns.

