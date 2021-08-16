Sidharth, Shehnaaz to be seen in another reality show, details inside

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame and Indian TV sweethearts Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the most wanted celebrities today and every show wants them.

From social media to TV shows the couple has a very loyal fan base and fan even coined the name ‘SidNaaz’ for the couple. As per latest reports we know that the duo will be seen on Bigg Boss OTT in the cming days. But that’s not all! There’s a surprise for all the SidNaaz fans.

Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen on Bigg Boss OTT sets. They shot for a special episode featuring their special appearance. As the pair is in huge demand among TV viewers, it’s roped in for another reality show. This time, it’s all about dance.

As shared by Shehnaaz Gill herself, she along with Sidharth Shukla will be appearing on Dance Deewane 3. The duo will be seen during the upcoming weekend for ‘Love Special’ episode. In the video, Shehnaaz says, “Jab Love hota hai na tab dil dance karta hai, aur phir Sidharth saath ho toh phir toh deewana hi ban jaata hai. Iss hafte aa rahe hai hum, Love Special mein, Ishq wala dance karne.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently spoke about her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT while speaking to IANS.

“Bigg Boss has given me a lot…a new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla,” said Shehnaaz. “It’s overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us,” she said about the support from their fans.