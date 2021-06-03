Sidharth Shukla to enter dance reality show, details inside

Mumbai: Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is recently made his OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Television’s heartthrobe became popular with his impeccable and strong performance inside the controversial Bigg Boss house. The actor enjoys his huge and crazy fan following across the nation post winning Salman Khan‘s BB 13 trophy

Before participating in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla appeared in various TV serials likeJaane Pehchaane Se… Yeh Ajnabbi, Aahat, Love U Zindagi, Dil Se Dil Tak and others. He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Sidharth Shukla in Dance Deewane 3?

Now, according to latest resports, Sidharth is all set to be seen in another reality show. As per a report in SpotBoye, the actor will make a special appearance on Colors TV’s popular dance reality show Dance Deewane season 3.

A source informed to the newsportal, “Sidharth Shukla will be shooting for an integration episode of Broken But Beautiful 3 on Dance Deewane 3. Sidharth will be visiting the set tomorrow in Umbergaon where we will see him as a special guest along with judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.”

About Broke But Beautiful 3

Speaking about Sidharth’s web series, is about betrayal, heartbreaks to healing each other and oneself, it’s the journey of self-love that is portrayed the best.

The Hindi web series Broken But Beautiful, which was launched in 2018 on Zee 5 and Alt Balaji. The first two seasons of Broke But Beautiful showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. The couple’s story ended on a happy note in the second season, which premiered a year later. Now, the show has a new jodi — Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.