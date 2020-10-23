Sidharth Shukla’s presence was a boon to Bigg Boss 14 TRP

After completing 2 weeks, Sidharth Shukla left the house

Rasti AmenaUpdated: 23rd October 2020 5:00 pm IST
Sidharth Shukla's presence was a boon to Bigg Boss 14 TRP

Mumbai: One of the most controversial reality shows on Indian Television which is keeping the viewers stuck to their TV screens, Bigg Boss 14 has entered the third week. The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is witnessing too many twists too early. The main reason behind the show’s ongoing season TRP charts was the presence of Toofani Seniors especially Sidharth Shukla.

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 had roped in the contestants from its previous seasons to participants in the show. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan have entered the BB 14 house to grill the contestants and they added more spice to the show.

READ:  What Kapil Sharma-Mukesh Khanna controversy is all about?

Sidharth Shukla’s presence

Television’s heartthrobe Sidharth Shukla became popular with his impeccable and strong performance inside the controversial Bigg Boss house. The actor enjoys his huge and crazy fan following across the nation post winning Salman Khan‘s BB 13 trophy.

Ever since Sidharth Shukla entered the house of Bigg Boss 14 as a senior contestant, he was constantly trending on Twitter as the fans couldn’t stop supporting him and it felt that the viewers were watching this season only for Sid.

After completing 2 weeks, Sidharth Shukla along with two other seniors Hina and Gauahar walked out of the house. With Sidhart’s exit, the new TRP list suggests that the ratings have fallen down drastically.

READ:  Nora Fatehi is back as a judge on India's Best Dancer?

TRP List of Colors’ shows

  • Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 – 1.6
  • Choti Sarrdaarni – 2.1
  • Barrister Babu – 2.0
  • Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki – 1.8
  • Naagin – 1.6
  • Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka – 1.2
  • Big Boss 14 WEEKDAYS – 1.1
  • Weekend Ka Vaar – 1.8
  • Subh Aarambh – 0.9

Looking at the above TRP list which was released on Twitter, it seems like Bigg Boss is gradually loosing its viewership. We can see that all the other daily soaps are doing better than Bigg Boss in terms of ratings.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Rasti AmenaUpdated: 23rd October 2020 5:00 pm IST
Back to top button