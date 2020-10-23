Sidharth Shukla’s presence was a boon to Bigg Boss 14 TRP

Mumbai: One of the most controversial reality shows on Indian Television which is keeping the viewers stuck to their TV screens, Bigg Boss 14 has entered the third week. The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is witnessing too many twists too early. The main reason behind the show’s ongoing season TRP charts was the presence of Toofani Seniors especially Sidharth Shukla.

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 had roped in the contestants from its previous seasons to participants in the show. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan have entered the BB 14 house to grill the contestants and they added more spice to the show.

Sidharth Shukla’s presence

Television’s heartthrobe Sidharth Shukla became popular with his impeccable and strong performance inside the controversial Bigg Boss house. The actor enjoys his huge and crazy fan following across the nation post winning Salman Khan‘s BB 13 trophy.

Ever since Sidharth Shukla entered the house of Bigg Boss 14 as a senior contestant, he was constantly trending on Twitter as the fans couldn’t stop supporting him and it felt that the viewers were watching this season only for Sid.

After completing 2 weeks, Sidharth Shukla along with two other seniors Hina and Gauahar walked out of the house. With Sidhart’s exit, the new TRP list suggests that the ratings have fallen down drastically.

TRP List of Colors’ shows

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 – 1.6

Choti Sarrdaarni – 2.1

Barrister Babu – 2.0

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki – 1.8

Naagin – 1.6

Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka – 1.2

Big Boss 14 WEEKDAYS – 1.1

Weekend Ka Vaar – 1.8

Subh Aarambh – 0.9

Looking at the above TRP list which was released on Twitter, it seems like Bigg Boss is gradually loosing its viewership. We can see that all the other daily soaps are doing better than Bigg Boss in terms of ratings.