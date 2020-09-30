Sidharth Shukla’s shoot mode is on

Mumbai, Sep 30 : Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work, going by his social media post,

Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van.

He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: “Shoot mode on!”

Sidharth did not share the details about what he is shooting for.

On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video “Dil ko karaar aya”. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.