Sidharth Shukla’s shoot mode is on

By News Desk 1Published: 30th September 2020 6:15 pm IST
Sidharth Shukla's shoot mode is on

Mumbai, Sep 30 : Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work, going by his social media post,

Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van.

He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: “Shoot mode on!”

Sidharth did not share the details about what he is shooting for.

On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video “Dil ko karaar aya”. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Mamata announces Durga Puja guidelines amid Covid
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 30th September 2020 6:15 pm IST
Back to top button