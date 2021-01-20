Significant confusion among Indians about governance in Tibet

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 2:52 am IST
New Delhi, Jan 20 : There is significant confusion among Indians regarding the system of governance in Tibet, as per the IANS C-Voter Tibet Poll.

A total 32.5 per cent of people surveyed stated that they have no knowledge about the kind of system the Tibetans live under. The survey also claimed that 24 per cent people believe that they live under the Chinese military occupation.

The survey included a sample size of 3,000 people spread across the country.

Another important finding of the survey is that 18.4 per cent of people understand that Tibet is governed by a political and spiritual leader. Further, 22.2 per cent people believe that there is a democratic system in Tibet.

Tibet was an independent entity which was taken over by China in 1950. China had sent in thousands of troops to enforce its claim on the region in 1950. Some areas became the Tibetan Autonomous Region while others were incorporated into neighbouring Chinese provinces.

Currently, India and China are engaged in a bitter border dispute along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladkah for the last nine months. Indian troops are ready for a long haul along the LAC even as they hope for an amicable solution to the conflict with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

China had changed the status quo along the LAC at various places, moving inside the Indian territory. India has objected to it and is taking up the matter with China at all levels.

