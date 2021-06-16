Sikhs, Hindus in Punjab village contribute to build mosque for its Muslim families

Ludhiana: Setting an example of communal harmony in the country, Hindus and Sikhs of a village in Punjab’s Moga district came together to build a mosque for four Muslim families residing. A stone laying ceremony was held for the mosque on Sunday, in the presence of people from all communities.

Bhoolar village has seven gurdwaras and two temples, but no mosque. “There was a mosque before Partition in 1947 but its structure turned to ruins with time. We have four Muslim families in the village that chose to stay back,” said the village sarpanch Pala Singh, in a report by Indian Express.

Not only did they all live together in harmony since then, but the other two communities recently contributed money ranging from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh for the construction of a mosque for the four Muslim families. Waqf board members also contributed, the sarpanch said.

“We are very happy that a mosque will be our tenth place of worship,” Singh added.

The foundation laying ceremony was planned in a grand manner. However, heavy rain dampened all the arrangements made. Then, the program was shifted to nearby Sri Satsang Sahib gurdwara. Singh added: “Guru’s ghar is always open for all communities. Then everyone got together and arranged everything within hours. The programme was held and all villagers participated, irrespective of their religion.”