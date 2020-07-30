Siliguri: One killed in accident, four dumpers torched

Siliguri: After a man was run over by a speeding dumper at Ghoshpukur bypass in Siliguri, angry locals allegedly torched four vehicles late last night.

Premjit Singha (35), was crushed to death in an accident with the dumper while crossing the road near Ghoshpukur bypass, the police informed.

Angry locals caught hold of the driver of the vehicle and beat up. They later torched four dumpers on the bypass, the police said.

Police have been deployed in the area to prevent any further violence.

Source: ANI
