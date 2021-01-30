Simon Baker, Rebecca Rig announce seperation

Los Angeles, Jan 30 : Actor Simon Baker, known for his role in the show, The Mentality, has announced separation from wife Rebecca Rig.

The duo separated after 29 years of marriage. They parted ways quietly sometime last year, reports People.com

In a joint statement, the two have said: “We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives. “

The two had tied the knot in 1998 after being together for five years.

