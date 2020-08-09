Simon Cowell hospitalised with broken back

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 4:46 pm IST
Los Angeles, Aug 9 : Music mogul Simon Cowell has been hospitalised after breaking his back in an electric bike accident.

Cowell broke his back on Saturday afternoon while test riding his electric bicycle in Malibu, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The English record executive and host of “America’s Got Talent” is being treated in hospital and will have surgery.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” said a spokesperson for Cowell, adding: “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In a follow-up statement, the spokesperson said: “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

