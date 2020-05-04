Singapore confirms 573 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 573 new COVID-19 cases, mostly migrant workers, on Monday, taking the country’s total count to 18,778, as the government extended for another week the strict restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Health Ministry, only five were the citizens and permanent residents (foreigners) of Singapore while the migrant workers living in dormitories continue to make up the bulk of the remaining cases.

Over the weekend, the government announced that some of the tighter restrictions put in place during Singapore’s circuit breaker will continue for another week. They were to be eased as of Monday.

Some businesses, such as barbers, home-based businesses and laundry services, will be allowed to progressively open from May 12, although they still have to abide by precautions put in place earlier, The Straits Times reported.

The Health Ministry said 15,833 of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories, or 4.9 per cent, have tested positive for the virus.

In contrast, 569 migrant workers not living in dorms, as well as 1,224 Singapore citizens and permanent residents (foreigners), have been diagnosed with the virus.

The virus’ prevalence rates for migrant workers not living in dorms, and that for Singaporeans and permanent residents are 0.09 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively.

The ministry said on Sunday that the new community cases among the Singaporeans and PRs, as well as long-term pass and work pass holders, fell from an average of 21 daily cases two weeks ago to 11 in the past week. This excludes work permit holders who are not living in dormitories.

A total of 18 people have died due to the disease in the country.

Globally, 247,531 people have died and over 3.5 million have been infected due to the novel coronavirus that first originated in December last year in Wuhan, China.

Source: PTI

