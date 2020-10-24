Singapore reports 14 new Covid cases

Singapore, Oct 24 : Singapore on Saturday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 57,965, health officials said.

Out of the new cases, three were of locally transmitted infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on its investigations so far, two of these cases are in the community, and one resides in a dormitory, the straits times reported.

There were also 11 imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

On Friday, 10 new cases, all imported, were reported in Singapore.

The cases involved individuals who returned from Bangladesh, France, the Philippines, Russia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

They comprised one Singaporean, three work pass holders, three work permit holders, two dependant’s pass holders and one student’s pass holder.

With three patients discharged on Friday, recoveries stand at 57,817.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

