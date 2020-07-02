Singapore reports 188 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 188 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 44,310, according to the health ministry.

The new cases include 10 new community infections, comprising eight Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners) and two foreigners on work passes but living outside the dormitories.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 44,310 since the coronavirus outbreak was reported here, said the Ministry of Health.

Out of the new 188 cases, 178 are foreign workers living in dormitories, it said.

A total of 209 patients remain in hospitals, including one in the intensive care unit, while 4,876 are recuperating in community facilities, the ministry said.

It said 511 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. Overall, 39,011 have fully recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Twenty-six people have died from complications due to the COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

Globally, over 5 lakh people have died due to COVID-19 and more than 10 million have been infected.

