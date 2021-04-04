Singapore reports one local Covid-19 case

Singapore, April 4 : Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1 community case and 17 imported cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 60,468.

The case in the community is a 24 year-old female Myanmar national who is a foreign domestic worker. She arrived from Myanmar on January 30 and started work at her employer’s residence on March 9, the Xinhua news agency reported.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she was swabbed on April 1 as part of MOH’s investigation into a previous case.

On Saturday, nine more Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 60,185 in the country, according to the ministry.