Singer Tulsi Kumar to host radio show

Mumbai, Feb 3 : Singer Tulsi Kumar turns radio show host for the second season of the show, Indie Hai Hum. The first season of the show, which promotes independent music artistes, was hosted by singer Darshan Raval.

“Music binds people beyond everything and I am extremely grateful for being a part of this initiative. Plus, being a host is a completely new role for me and I am surely enjoying it,” Tulsi tells IANS.

“It gives me immense pleasure to present all the talent that the country has to offer before everyone. As the host of ‘Indie Hai Hum’ season two, I am excited to see what the new talents have in store and bring forth some great music and independent artistes before the audience,” she adds.

While singers from across the country are being lined up, stars of the independent music scene in thecountry will be guests on Tulsi’s show. These include Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal, Milind Gaba, Amaal and Armaan Malik.

