By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 9:38 am IST
Single-day Covid-19 cases in France hit new high

Paris, Sep 20 : France reported 13,498 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a new record in the number of single-day confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the country’s Public Health Agency.

The previous highest single-day cases was 13,215 reported on Friday, while Saturday’s figure increased the overall caseload in France to 442,194, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least 31,274 people have died of the virus since February, representing a single-day rise of 26.

Fresh cases have surged in France in recent weeks, particularly among young people, prompting the government to order the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors and in workplaces.

It also pledged to further boost Covid-19 tests, reinforce control of self-isolation conditions and impose stricter rules in zones of high risk.

But it ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.

The cities of Bordeaux, Marseille and Nice — classified as red zones — have banned public gatherings of 10 people in parks and beaches and reduced public-event attendance number to 1,000 from 5,000.

Residents have been urged to limit their visits to nursing homes, and not to eat and drink in bars.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

