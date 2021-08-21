Siraj’s ‘finger on the lips’ celebration gets a cut out from his Hyderabadi neighbours

Hyderabad: Mohammad Siraj has certainly grabbed everyone’s attention with his heroics in the Lord’s test. The speedster accounted for 8 wickets in the test match as India scripted a historic victory at Lord’s over England.

The 27-year-old pacer was at his best with the ball as his fiery spell had made short work of England’s batting across both the innings. He has been in talks among the cricket pundits , common masses , current and ex-sportsmen for his heroics at Lords .

Apart from his bowling, his “finger on the lips” celebration has created quite a buzz amongst the masses . His native city of Hyderabad certainly had its own way of commemorating the native lad.

This celebration achieved an iconic status as Siraj’s Hyderabad neighbours erected a grand garlanded cut out depicting Siraj in a coloured jersey doing the new celebrations.

Siraj’s new celebration was a message to his critics who doubted his bowling skills as confessed by the bowler in a virtual press conference during the match. Earlier, many believed that his celebration was directed towards the batsmen he dismissed.