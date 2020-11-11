California: Numerous iPhone users on Twitter shared videos where they were seen asking Apple assistant Siri who the US president was. Twitterati was amazed and shocked when they got Kamala Harris as the answer.

Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris recently defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence as President and Vice President respectively.

Footage and photos posted on Twitter showed that when Siri was asked the question: “How old/young is the president?”, it appeared to respond: “Kamala Harris was born 56 years ago, on Tuesday, October 20, 1964.”

This has fooled many people into believing that there is a bigger conspiracy at play to hand over the White House to Kamala Harris, the first female American Vice President-elect as the virtual assistant, Siri did not list the age of either President-elect Joe Biden or current President Donald Trump.

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

Ask Siri, “How old is the president?” And she answers, “Kamala is 56.” How’d that happen?! pic.twitter.com/b6fvWyUp4s — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 9, 2020

More proof, with this very thread in the background. pic.twitter.com/YSoSPb5ttO — Scott (@scottonjesus) November 9, 2020

WATCH THIS VIDEO NOW



Hey Siri…how old is the President?



Siri- @KamalaHarris is 56 yrs old



What!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LMpYldE7rW — President-Elect Malachi (@malachiobrien) November 9, 2020

However reports say that Apple quickly resolved the glitch later that night. To the question, the virtual assistant now cites the age of Trump.

Just tried it again. Looks back to normal. pic.twitter.com/dXs8NECZJ4 — Joe Pechulis (@EdgarAllenJoe24) November 9, 2020

Siri just changed! I tried it 1/2 hr ago and answered Kamala Harris. Now it gives Donald Trumps age! Caught! — oh2ga🇺🇸 (@bballwidow65) November 9, 2020

Kamala Harris’ victory

Kamala Harris created history by becoming the first woman, first black woman and person of South Asian descent to be elected Vice-President of the United States of America, making her husband Doug Emhoff the first-ever “second gentleman”.

President-elect Biden received more than 76.4 million votes and so far, has 279 of the 538 electoral college votes while outgoing President Trump received 71.7 million votes and 214 electoral college votes.

Biden will now remain President-elect until January 20, when he is set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of America, and Kamala Harris as the vice president.