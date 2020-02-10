menu
search
11 Feb 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / Delhi /

Sisodia terms Gargi College incident as disgusting

Posted by Qayam Published: February 10, 2020, 4:15 pm IST
Sisodia terms Gargi College incident as disgusting

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the incident in Delhi University’s Gargi College as ‘disgusting.’

“What happened in #Gargi festival is disgusting! Such fests r opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity & talent in Delhi. But the obvious anti-social elements saw this fest as another chance to inflict harassment & violence on students!” Sisodia said in a tweet.

Over 100 middle-aged men crashed Gargi College gate on February 6 and allegedly misbehaved with the girls inside the campus.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved