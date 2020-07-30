Sisodia terms NEP as ‘highly regulated, poorly funded’

New Delhi, 30 July : Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has described the National Education Policy (NEP) as ‘highly regulated and poorly funded’.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi, said, “The NEP 2020 outlines a system full of regulations and inspections but no concrete commitment of funding. At the state level, the policy includes a commission, a regulatory body, a directorate of education, SCERT and an education board which are bound to collide with each other.”

Sisodia welcomed the move to rename the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry, but he also added that merely changing the name would not give it a new vision.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to provide quality education to children, but in this new policy, there is no direct emphasis on the government school system taking up this responsibility. Rather it seeks to “encourage private philanthropists”, he said, adding that the policy actually confuses instead of giving a way forward.

Source: IANS

