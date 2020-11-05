SIT submits 3,500-page report on Bikru massacre

Lucknow, Nov 5 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the Bikru massacre in which eight policemen were ambushed and killed on July 3, has submitted its report to the state government.

According to the government spokesman, the report runs into 3,500 pages.

It involves the proceedings against about 80 senior and junior officers while SIT has recommended administrative reforms against 30.

It also recommended action against 75 officials including 40 police personnel for having links with the main accused Vikas Dubey.

SIT has prepared its investigation report on the basis of more than 100 witnesses.

The SIT commenced its investigation on July 12 which was completed on October 16.

The investigation team was initially supposed to submit its report to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 31 but the time was extended to the increasing number of witnesses.

Constituted under the chairmanship of senior IAS officer, Sanjay Bhoosreddy, SIT has probed the incident with special reference to the role of police personnel in dealing with the gangster.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain.

He was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he “attempted to flee” while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain by the Special Task Force.

Slain Bikru gangster Vikas Dubey had hatched his barbaric plan for bloodbath much before the police team reached his village on July 3 to arrest him and had ordered his aides to fire directly and indiscriminately at the police personnel.

Meanwhile, Dubey’s aide Uma Shankar Yadav, who had surrendered in court, has said that Dubey had planned and discussed the ambush strategy in detail and had sent a message to all his aides to assemble at his residence with firearms, hours before the incident.

SP (rural) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava told reporters that “Uma Shankar revealed that Dubey instructed all the men to fire directly and constantly on the policemen. Following his instructions, the gangster’s aides fired bullets directly at policemen non-stop for half-an-hour after taking positions on roof top.”

Dubey and his 36 aides have been accused of killing eight policemen, including deputy SP Devendra Kumar Mishra and three sub-inspectors, and injuring seven others in Bikru village on July 3.

Source: IANS

