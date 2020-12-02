‘Sita’ for Prabhas’ Adipurush confirmed; details inside

Mumbai: In an another big announcement for Prabhas’ fans, one of the most beautiful and gorgeous Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been roped in by Adipurush makers.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Prabhas’ Ram and Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan in Adipurush will now be joined by Sita, to be played by Kriti Sanon. Earlier, a few reports speculated that the ‘sita’ role in Adipurush was given to Deepika Padukone. But now latest reports suggest that Deepika has been replaced by Kriti Sanon since the former actress is already doing Nag Ashwin’s film with Prabhas.

Hence, the makers of Adipurush felt that showcasing a fresh pair on screens would make sense.

As per Bollywood Hungama report, Kriti Sanon, super-excited to be filling in the mythological space for the first time; will play Sita Mata with the full conviction of a true devotee. She is expected to give up non-vegetarian food during the time when Adipurush would be shot.

The official announcement about sita’s role from the makers of Adipurush is awaited.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. Adipurush will be Prabhas’s third film with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first with director Om Raut.

The project is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on the floors next year. The makers, who are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew, are said to be eyeing a massive 2022 release.