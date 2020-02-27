Situation better, say locals in Delhi’s Chand Bagh

A+ A-

New Delhi: After recent incidents of violence in North East Delhi, locals in the Chand Bagh area said that the situation is “better” now.

Chand Bagh, along with other areas in North-East Delhi witnessed violence in the last couple of days.

A medical store owner, named Raisul Islam, said that he is providing medicines to people who have urgent requirements.

“Situation is better now. I am trying to provide medicines to the people who have urgent requirements. Members of both communities carried out a peace march in the area to help restore normalcy,” Islam said.

Another local said, “Situation is better now. I have come to buy medicine. No medical store was open in the last couple of days.”

“We had a coordination meeting today. It’s a coordinated team effort with Delhi Police. We’ll be deploying our resources to clean up the areas. We’ll try our best to bring it to normalcy at the earliest,” said Dr Dilraj Kaur, Commissioner, East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi.