Situation in Delhi peaceful, all major markets open, says police

New Delhi, Dec 8 : The Delhi police on Tuesday said that the situation in Delhi is peaceful and normal life has not been affected by the Bharat Bandh. Senior police officers are patrolling the streets and a constant vigil is being kept at all major points in the capital.

“All the markets are open in Delhi and normal movement of public is seen on the roads and traffic on all major roads is plying smoothly. The situation is peaceful in Delhi and under control” said Special CP Law and Order North, Satish Golcha.

On being asked about the Aam Aadmi party tweet regarding the alleged detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence, Satish Golcha said: “There is absolutely no truth in the allegations. The Delhi CM has neither been detained nor his movement restricted. He is free to move anywhere he wants.”

Due to the Bharat Bandh, the Delhi Police has also intensified its vigil at various entry points into the national capital.

Barricades have been put up at multiple check posts that have been set up to stagger the entry of vehicles into the capital. There is special focus on vehicles with Punjab and Haryana registration numbers.

The Delhi Police along with paramilitary platoons were seen guarding various check posts in the capital. Senior police officers were present to supervise the security arrangements.

The police has already made it clear that no disruption on the roads or stopping of vehicles would be allowed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.