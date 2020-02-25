menu
25 Feb 2020
Situation is very tense: Police on violence in North-East Delhi

Posted by shameen Published: February 25, 2020, 9:50 am IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has said that it is “continuously” receiving calls regarding the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi as the situation is “very tense”.

“The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi,” Delhi Police stated.

The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.

Five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday.

Atul Garg, Fire Director, North-East Delhi, said, “We received total 45 fire calls since yesterday till 3 am today. Three firemen got injured. One fire tender was set ablaze.”

A meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah on late Monday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on law and order situation in Delhi.

Source: ANI
