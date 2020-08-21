Six arrested for killing pregnant wild buffalo, a protected species

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 21st August 2020 4:38 pm IST
Six arrested for killing pregnant wild buffalo, a protected species

Malappuram: The Kerala Forest Department has arrested six men for allegedly killing a pregnant wild buffalo and seized 25 kilograms of meat from one of the accused in Malappuram district of the state, said the Nilambur Forest Range Officer.

“The wild buffalo, which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Conservation Act, has been shot dead. The wild buffalo was killed in a very brutal manner. About 25 kilograms of meat has been seized from the possession of one of the accused,” said Suresh, forest range officer

The probe revealed that the accused hunted the wild buffalo at Puncha forest in Chakkikuzhi forest station limits. The forest officers had found buffalo meat from the house of one of the accused during a raid at night on August 10.

READ:  Cow bites country-made bomb used to kill wild boars, injured

While the first arrest was made on August 10, the rest of the accused were arrested on August 18.

The incident comes two months after the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Mannarkad forest range in Palakkad district. 

Source: ANI
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close