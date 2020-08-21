Six arrested for killing pregnant wild buffalo, a protected species

Malappuram: The Kerala Forest Department has arrested six men for allegedly killing a pregnant wild buffalo and seized 25 kilograms of meat from one of the accused in Malappuram district of the state, said the Nilambur Forest Range Officer.

“The wild buffalo, which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Conservation Act, has been shot dead. The wild buffalo was killed in a very brutal manner. About 25 kilograms of meat has been seized from the possession of one of the accused,” said Suresh, forest range officer

The probe revealed that the accused hunted the wild buffalo at Puncha forest in Chakkikuzhi forest station limits. The forest officers had found buffalo meat from the house of one of the accused during a raid at night on August 10.

While the first arrest was made on August 10, the rest of the accused were arrested on August 18.

The incident comes two months after the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Mannarkad forest range in Palakkad district.

