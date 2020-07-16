Six die in TN car accident

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 16th July 2020 12:29 pm IST
Chennai: Six persons including a three-year-old girl died when the car in which there were travelling veered off the road and fell into a ditch on Thursday morning in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The car was coming from Tirunelvelli district to Chennai and near Tindivanam the car veered off the road as the driver lost control.

The dead include the driver and five others.

The Villupuram police is investigating the case.

Source: IANS
