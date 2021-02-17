Six-floor multi-level parking to decongest Sadar Bazar

Gurugram, Feb 17 : The parking problem is likely to come to an end in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar area with a six-floor multi-level parking space coming up near the Sohna Chowk on the Old Railway Road. The construction work for this project is going on in full swing.

Local MLA Sudhir Singla, who inspected the under-construction project on Wednesday, said that when completed, this multi-level parking lot will house around 404 small and large vehicles.

“Parking is a big problem in the old city, especially in areas like Sadar Bazar where the footfall of people is very high. In view of this, the government had given approval to build a multi-level parking lot near Sadar Bazar,” Singla said.

He informed that the basement is almost complete for the project and the construction work that was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic has now been resumed at a rapid pace.

“The construction company has given time to complete the project in 24 months. Around 404 vehicles can be parked in this parking lot which will cost Rs 39.93 crore, including 238 four-wheelers and 166 two-wheelers,” the MLA asserted.

Singla further informed that of the six floors, three will be basements. The remaining three floors will have shops on the ground and first floor.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said that the state government has framed a parking policy to stop unauthorised parking on roads.

Located within a radius of one kilometre of each other, Sadar Bazar and Sohna Chowk are among the city’s most congested commercial and residential spaces. Despite housing more than 1,100 shops and inviting a daily footfall of more than 10,000 people, Sadar Bazar has no designated parking space.

“The parking lot will surely help decongest these locations. It will also help curb unauthorised parking on the city roads,” said an MCG official.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.