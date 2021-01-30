Six injured at ORR after car crashes into road median

Hyderabad: In a ghastly road accident, six persons were injured, leaving two of them critically injured when the car they were travelling in hit a road median on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Himayat Sagar early on Saturday.

Though air bags of the swift car TS 12 EK 0298 opened in time but six persons were injured in which two have been admitted for critical injuries.

According to the police, the injured have been identified as Faizal,Sami Shaz,Mohammed Shahbaz, Faizal Ali Hussain, Mohammed Faizan and Adnan all residents of Towlichowki and Himayat Nagar area. The condition of Adnan and Mohd Faizan is critical.

The RGIA police told that the six youngsters from Tolichowki were going on the way to Shamshabad when the driver lost control and rammed the car first into an electric post and road median.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.