Six injured at ORR after car crashes into road median

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 30th January 2021 11:32 am IST

Hyderabad: In a ghastly road accident, six persons were injured, leaving two of them critically injured when the car they were travelling in hit a road median on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Himayat Sagar early on Saturday.

Though air bags of the swift car TS 12 EK 0298 opened in time but six persons were injured in which two have been admitted for critical injuries.

According to the police, the injured have been identified as Faizal,Sami Shaz,Mohammed Shahbaz, Faizal Ali Hussain, Mohammed Faizan and Adnan all residents of Towlichowki and Himayat Nagar area. The condition of Adnan and Mohd Faizan is critical.

READ:  Republic Day celebrations: Warsi brothers to perform Qawwali during Shaam-e-Sufiana at Moazzam Jahi

The RGIA police told that the six youngsters from Tolichowki were going on the way to Shamshabad when the driver lost control and rammed the car first into an electric post and road median.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 30th January 2021 11:32 am IST
Back to top button